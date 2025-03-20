NDTV India to host 'Uttar Pradesh – Avsaron Ka Pradesh' on March 20

New Delhi: NDTV India is hosting 'Uttar Pradesh - Avsaron Ka Pradesh’, a conclave in Lucknow, on March 20, 2025.

The event will feature the state’s policymakers and industry leaders to discuss the changing state and its future roadmap.

The conclave will explore Uttar Pradesh’s role in India’s economic growth. Discussions will focus on key sectors - culture, tourism, and sports.

Additionally, the event will focus on UP’s business landscape. The event will also reflect on Mahakumbh.

The event will host professionals across sectors, including Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh; Dinesh Pratap Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge); Daya Shankar Singh, Transport Minister, Uttar Pradesh; Nitin Agarwal, Minister of State - Independent Charge Department of Excise and Prohibition; Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Cultural and industry figures such as Malini Awasthi, Singer; Rajpal Yadav, Actor; Akshara Singh, Actor; Mayank Agrawal, CEO, Gallantt Group; Vimal Shukla, Founder and Secretary Meghdoot Gramodyog Sewa Sansthan, Lucknow; Ratuldev Ghosh Choudhury, Professor, Institute of Business Management and Dr Amod Kumar Sachan, Founder Chairman, Hind Institute of Medical Sciences will also attend the event.

Mandeep Singh, Revenue Head - TV, NDTV, said, “We recognise the significant role that Uttar Pradesh plays in the national economic ecosystem. We hope that the conclave will serve as a crucial platform for stakeholders from various sectors to come together, collaborate and create a stronger roadmap for the state’s future.”