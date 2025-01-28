NDTV India hosts Mahakumbh Samvaad with UP CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: NDTV commemorated the Mahakumbh with Mahakumbh Samvaad, a special program featuring Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

During the exclusive interview with NDTV’s Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia at Lucknow, the chief minister praised Uttar Pradesh's remarkable progress, highlighting its rise as a key growth engine for India's development.

CM Yogi began his interview by lauding NDTV for its programming planned around the Mahakumbh.

“I would like to congratulate the NDTV team for ensuring accuracy in its coverage of the Mahakumbh. I would also like to applaud the viewers of NDTV network who have access to the special spectacular coverage of such a prestigious and pious occasion,” he said while also appreciating the media for effectively portraying the event's grandeur and spiritual message.

“The media has worked positively to take this message to the world,” he added.

He pointed to how events like Mahakumbh not only reflect the state’s cultural grandeur but also provide an opportunity for sustainable development.

Speaking on his government’s initiatives for youth empowerment, the Chief Minister said, “We gave government jobs to 7 lakh youths in Uttar Pradesh.”

Reflecting on the preparations undertaken for Mahakumbh 2025, CM Yogi detailed the measures implemented to address challenges identified during the Ardha Kumbh in 2019.

“When we organised the Kumbh in 2019, we reviewed media reports and identified issues like hygiene, river cleanliness, and infrastructure gaps. Since then, we have worked systematically to improve all aspects of the event,” he said.

Speaking on the inclusivity and spiritual significance of the Mahakumbh, Yogi Adityanath said, "This is a Maha Parv. You must have seen on January 14, nearly six crore devotees took a dip in the Sangam. This message of unity was given by Mahakumbh. There was no discrimination. People who used to criticise Sanatana Dharma say they have come to see this"

The ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, which began on January 13 and will continue until February 26, has already drawn over 12 crore devotees from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds to the sacred Triveni Sangam.

While listing out the arrangements made by his government, the CM said, "This year, we built 14 underpasses and flyovers, expanded the civil terminal and improved the connectivity. For the mela, which is on 10,000 acres, we allocated an additional 5,000 acres for parking".

The program was graced by esteemed personalities, including Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Rakesh Sinha, Former MP Rajya Sabha, Prashant Kumar, DGP, UP Police, Amrit Abhijat, Principal Secretary, Urban Development, UP Government, and Mukesh Meshram, Principal Secretary, Tourism & Culture, UP Government, who shared their insights on the Mahakumbh.

On the occasion, NDTV’s Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia, quoted “The Mahakumbh 2025 is an unprecedented spectacle of grandeur, unlike anything we have witnessed before. Hearing directly from CM Yogi Adityanath about his vision, the planning and the efforts to bring about this scale in the most meticulous manner was truly insightful.”