NDTV India gears up for the next phase of growth with new faces

New Delhi: This June, NDTV added three accomplished editorial professionals to its NDTV India newsroom – Subhankar Mishra, Meenakshi Kandwal, and Malika Malhotra.

The news network called the additions a strategic step in shaping NDTV India’s evolving approach to journalism that is credible, grounded, and aligned with the questions that matter to Bharat.

Each of them brings a distinct set of strengths and experiences, from digital journalism to primetime anchoring and deep field reporting, the network said.

Commenting on the new additions, Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, said, “Each of them brings something critical to the newsroom — Subhankar’s digital-first strength, Meenakshi’s editorial steadiness, and Malika’s commitment to field reporting. They are not chasing headlines; they are building trust. That’s the direction we are taking.”

Subhankar Mishra has built one of the largest digital followings among Hindi journalists, with over 30 million followers across platforms. His credibility stems from consistent on-ground reporting and a strong connect with audiences in Tier 2 and Tier 3 India. His approach to journalism is marked by presence and participation, often reporting from regions that receive limited national coverage.

Meenakshi Kandwal brings over a decade of experience across broadcast journalism. She has covered a wide spectrum of stories, from live disaster coverage to in-depth field reports. Her strength lies in anchoring with perspective and reporting with clarity — bringing out stories that go beyond the headlines.

Malika Malhotra adds depth to the editorial team with her long-format field reportage. Her coverage of farmer protests from the Singhu border and her follow-up reporting in Joshimath reflect a journalism rooted in persistence and continuity. Her ability to stay with stories beyond the news cycle sets her apart.

“The editorial direction of NDTV India is undergoing a conscious shift towards a more responsible and more meaningful journalism. The focus is on credibility, consistency, and context – all essential to serving the information needs of a changing India,” NDTV said.