Advertisment

0

Television

NDTV India buys first DD Freedish slot in Bucket C for Rs 14.35 crore

The bidding for the Bucket C reserved for the Hindi news channels began on Wednesday at 2.45 PM

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
NDTV India second channel to buy DD Freedish slot for Rs 18.75 crore
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

New Delhi: NDTV India emerged as the first successful bidder on Wednesday in the Bucket C reserved for the Hindi news genre.

The Adani Group-owned channel secured the first slot in the first round of Bucket C on the third day of the ongoing e-auctions for Rs 14.35 crore, thus setting a benchmark of about 20% less than the previous year.

NDTV India paid a premium of 105% over the reserve price of Rs 7 crore for Bucket C.

Last year, Zee News was the first successful bidder in this category at Rs 18.75 crore. Following this, the Hindi news channels spent in the range of Rs 16.35 crore to Rs 18.95 crore.

The bidding for the Bucket C reserved for the Hindi news channels began on Wednesday at 2.45 PM. Hindi news is the most competitive category, and it has witnessed channels spending 3X of the base price in the past.

Last year, Zee News was the first successful bidder in this category at Rs 18.75 crore. Following this, the Hindi news channels spent in the range of Rs 16.35 crore to Rs 18.95 crore.

NDTV India DD Freedish Freedish Freedish slots Freedish e-auction DD Freedish slots DD Freedish e-auction DD Free Dish DD Freedish MPEG-2 DD Freedish viewers DD Freedish today DD Freedish e-auctions DD Freedish auction
Advertisment
 