NDTV India appoints Rohit Vishwakarma as Managing Editor

New Delhi: NDTV India on Friday appointed Rohit Vishwakarma as its new Managing Editor.

Vishwakarma returns to the NDTV fold after a gap of two and a half years from RTV Network, where he worked as Editorial Director.

In his previous stint right before joining RTV, Vishwakarma served as Resident Editor at NDTV for a year between 2022-23.

With over 21 years in broadcast and digital media, Vishwakarma brings a rare blend of newsroom instinct, multilingual experience, and disruptive content innovation - qualities that make him uniquely positioned to lead NDTV India through its next phase of evolution, NDTV said in a press statement.

“Raised in a remote tribal area of Chhattisgarh, where the sound of a train was once unheard, his ascent to the highest levels of Indian journalism is not just a tale of grit - it represents the very idea of a New India,” the broadcaster said.

A graduate of IIMC and MICA, Vishwakarma began his career at Star News, where he was part of some of the most-watched primetime programming. Over the years, he went on to lead editorial functions at India TV, Aaj Tak, TV9, NDTV 24x7, Editorji, and most recently at RTV News Network, which he launched in 2023 as Editorial Director.

In 2019, he became the youngest Managing Editor of a national news channel, a milestone that underscored both his capability and credibility.

What truly distinguishes him is his linguistic agility and cultural intelligence. At a time when language is often viewed as a barrier, he turned it into an enabler, successfully managing editorial teams across Hindi, English, Marathi, and Telugu. His appointment as the first non-Marathi editor to take TV9 Marathi to the No. 1 spot was not just a professional high - it was a defining moment in Indian broadcast history. That feat was soon mirrored in Telugu markets, affirming his deep understanding of diverse viewer sensibilities.

Known as a ‘man of ideas’ and a ‘team-first leader,’ he has consistently crafted content that is both clutter-breaking and ahead of the curve. He has created and led an impressive slate of programming across genres - from the sports show ‘Wah Cricket,” featuring the widely popular segment ‘Match Ka Mujrim,’ to ‘Fund Ka Funda,’ one of India's earliest television efforts to simplify mutual fund investments for the public; from the raw and unfiltered ‘Third Degree’ to the innovative election vox-pop ‘Dilli Ke Dil Mein Kya Hai,’ and from the spirited newsroom debate ‘Uncensored’ to impactful election and budget coverage.

His reporting during major elections has stretched from Shamli to Saharanpur, Bulandshahr to Budaun, with a focus on capturing voices that often go unheard. His coverage of the lumpy skin disease outbreak - a fast-spreading cattle epidemic that devastated rural livelihoods, was lauded for its urgency, depth, and commitment to bringing agrarian distress into the national spotlight.

As a digital pioneer, he led content innovation with a user-centric, app-first strategy at Editorji. At RTV, he introduced one of India’s first AI-powered, multilingual video news platforms, enabling users to curate their news playlists, record reactions, and share content, turning passive consumption into active engagement. During the 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections, his editorial leadership resulted in a large-scale ground survey that accurately predicted the fall of the incumbent government and drew over one lakh live viewers.

“News can no longer afford to speak from a pedestal. It has to speak from the ground up, and it must do so with honesty, humility, and purpose,’ said Vishwakarma. ‘NDTV has always stood for credibility. My goal is to build on that trust and take it to a generation that demands transparency, participation, and truth without filters.”

Welcoming him to the role, NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief india Kanwal said, ‘Rohit’s return is both a homecoming and a leap forward. His work speaks to the kind of newsroom we are building - grounded, bold, and built for a new India.’

With Vishwakarma’s arrival, NDTV India strengthens a growing editorial ecosystem shaped by bold, young voices who represent a generation driven by ground truth and a commitment to clarity, the channel said adding that this is part of a larger editorial reset where storytelling is being reimagined, and journalism is being recalibrated to reflect the complexity and diversity of real India.