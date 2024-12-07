NDTV hosts  the Indian Of The Year 2024 in New Delhi

New Delhi: NDTV hosted the Indian Of The Year 2024, a celebration recognising individuals and groups who have left an indelible mark across diverse domains.

Held in the national capital, the event brought together icons from politics, business, sports, entertainment, and beyond, spotlighting their remarkable contributions to shaping the nation’s future.

The glittering event witnessed the presence of industry stalwarts, cultural icons, and policymakers.

The honourees were selected through a rigorous process led by a panel of experts, with Grant Thornton’s support as the trusted Consulting Partner.

The event kicked off with the keynote address of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister, Information & Broadcasting, Railways and Electronics & IT, GOI. In his address, he said, “Those who are not seen on TV or in headlines are also awarded here."

S Jaishankar Minister, External Affairs, GOI, conferred with the India First Award; in his address, he mentioned, "It’s a good moment to be India's External Affairs Minister."

He also said, “Democracy has allowed cross-sections of society equal representation—bringing to the fore voices from outside cities—and this has boosted India's growth story.”

In his address, Piyush Goyal, Minister, Commerce and Industry, GOI spoke, “The world is seeing the India story unfold. It's a moment in history that we are privileged to be a part of."

Actor Rajkummar Rao clinched NDTV's 'Actor of the Year' award, which was presented by industrialist Srikanth Bolla, the real-life inspiration behind the actor's portrayal in the biopic Srikanth.

Comedian, Actor & Entertainer, Kapil Sharma, who won NDTV's 'Global Entertainer Of The Year' Award said, "Making people smile has become difficult now... but I feel a sense of belonging when I meet people; they feel like I am one of them."

NDTV's 'Indian Of The Year' Award was won by India's Polling Booth Officers. Rajeev Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner who received the award, said, “Democracy Is Alive Because Of Poll Officers."

Sanjay Pugalia, NDTV’s Director and Editor-in-Chief, commented, "NDTV Indian Of The Year is more than just an award; it is a recognition of the individuals who inspire the nation to dream bigger and work harder for a better tomorrow. We feel delighted when people tell us that NDTV Indian Of The Year can easily be referred to as the private sector’s Padma award due to its rigour in recognising the right visionaries and change agents of India."

Here is the complete list of winners:

BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies

CLIMATE IMPACT OF THE YEAR

Swati Nayak, Agricultural Scientist

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

Hitesh Doshi, CMD, Waaree Energies

INDIA FIRST

Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister, External Affairs, GOI

SCIENCE ICON OF THE YEAR

Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, Director, Indian Institute of Astrophysics

SOCIAL IMPACT OF THE YEAR

Namo Drone Didi Yojana

INDIA'S CENTURION

Gautam Hari Singhania, CMD, Raymond Group

INDIAN OF THE YEAR - ENERGY TRANSITION

Vijay Murugesh Nirani, Founder and Managing Director, TruAlt Bioenergy

YOUTH ICON OF THE YEAR

Ananya Panday, Actor

GOLD VISIONARY - THE REAL HERO OF INDIA

Mohammed Abdul Wohab and Sabitri Pal, SHIS Foundation.

BREAKOUT CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR

Shalini Passi, Philanthropist & Art Collector

HEALTH LEADER OF THE YEAR

Dr Gagandeep Kang, Adjunct Professor, CMC Vellore

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Rajkummar Rao, Actor

SPORTS PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

India's 2024 Paralympics Team

GLOBAL ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Kapil Sharma, Comedian, Actor & Entertainer

NDTV INDIAN OF THE YEAR

India’s Polling Booth Officers