NDTV hosts Mahakumbh Ka Arthashastra in Mumbai

New Delhi: NDTV hosted ‘Mahakumbh ka Arthashastra,’ a conclave dedicated to examining the significant economic impact of the Mahakumbh and exploring its influence on local communities to district and national economies.

The event brought together thought leaders and experts to analyse how the Mahakumbh drives economic activity, fueling the flow of capital across various industries and shaping the broader financial landscape of the nation.

Held in Mumbai, the event featured influential figures, including Asim Arun, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Maharashtra; Neelkanth Mishra, Chief Economist, Axis Bank; Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Advisor to Honorable CM, Uttar Pradesh; Tigmanshu Dhulia, Director and Actor; and Manoj Muntashir, Lyricist and Poet, each offering valuable perspectives on the synergy between heritage and economic growth.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Maharashtra’s Skill Development and Entrepreneurship emphasised the balanced vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, “PM Modi envisions the development of old as well as new religious resources along with the development of the economy. On one hand, religion should be followed, and on the other hand, employment should also be provided. Not only Uttar Pradesh and Prayagraj but the whole of India will benefit from this Mahakumbh.”

Asim Arun, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh while speaking on the economic landscape of Mahakumbh stated “Kumbh is an opportunity for economic brainstorming,"

Discussing the digital payment ecosystem, particularly for daily wage workers, Neelkanth Mishra, Chief Economist, Axis Bank emphasised, "They offer ease and convenience while ensuring safety and security."

Furthermore, highlighting the innovative approach to the global branding of Mahakumbh, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Advisor to the Honorable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, stated, "Significant efforts have been made to transform it into a Digital Kumbh, incorporating the implementation of AI and chatbots."

Shobhit Kumar Mishra, who is spearheading the Prayagraj Project under the Clean Ganga Mission framework for the Adani Group highlighted, “326 million litres of water is being treated, and due to Project Prayagraj, 90% of the drain water has stopped flowing into the Ganga.”

Further deliberations included insights from Swami Vishal Anand, Head and Program Coordinator, Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sanstha who addressed the economic and social benefits of the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025. He remarked, “Many people are getting employment from Mahakumbh. Tourism is increasing a lot. 13,000 new trains run across the country for this 45-day program. Development begins but does not end.”

By bringing together prominent voices from government, industry, and culture, the conclave provided valuable insights into how such cultural phenomena stimulate economic growth, foster employment, and drive infrastructure development.