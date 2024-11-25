NDTV hosts inaugural edition of ‘NDTV India Samvad’

New Delhi: NDTV hosted the inaugural edition of ‘NDTV India Samvas’—Samvidhan@75, a tribute to 75 years of the Indian Constitution.

Held on November 24, this conclave brought together leaders, legal scholars, and thinkers who engaged in discussions focused on the fundamental values enshrined in the Constitution.

In this first edition of NDTV India Samvad, there were in-depth discussions on various aspects of the Constitution, celebrating its 75th anniversary on Sunday. Justice DY Chandrachud, the 50th Chief Justice of India, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Former Chief Justice of India, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha (BJP) & Former Law Minister, along with many other prominent personalities, participated in the event.

Justice Chandrachud advocated for the collegium system of appointing judges, stating that many misconceptions surround its functioning. He called it a "very good system in the federal structure."

NDTV also honoured Shri KK Venugopal, former Attorney General of India, for his exemplary service to safeguard India’s constitution.

Kiren Rijiju emphasised that the most significant attack on the Constitution occurred in 1976. He stated, "If we follow what is written in the Constitution, India will develop."

On the topic of judges joining politics, Chief Justice Chandrachud noted that judges are also ordinary citizens and, after retirement, are entitled to pursue any work permissible for a citizen. He said, "However, society holds judges to a higher standard of behaviour. Judges themselves must decide what is appropriate for them to do post-retirement."

Justice UU Lalit highlighted that the Constitution does not endorse the government having any religion. He said, "Every citizen has the right to adopt their own religion. However, violence and riots in the name of religion have marred this country. The riots of 1947 were a wound in our history. While we have overcome much in the last 75 years, such issues still arise occasionally."

Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Qureshi remarked that no country has more diversity than India. He highlighted the importance of the Election Commission, noting that it was the first institution incorporated into the Constitution.

NDTV’s Senior Managing Editor Santosh Kumar stated that NDTV India Samvad marks the beginning of a series that will serve as a platform for discussing critical issues and ideas. He described Samvidhan@75 as the first instalment, adding that "as the country celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, this special program will add a new dimension to the occasion."