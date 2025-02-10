NDTV Food Awards 2025 returns

New Delhi: NDTV has announced the return of the NDTV Food Awards 2025.

In 2024, the awards recognised establishments such as Indian Accent in New Delhi, awarded Best Fine Dining Restaurant, and Olly in Gurugram, honoured as Best Cafe and Casual Dining Restaurant. Inja, The Manor in Delhi, was celebrated as the Best New Restaurant.

This year, the awards will feature an expanded range of categories, including premium and casual dining, regional Indian delicacies, modern Indian concepts, and outstanding cocktail bars and nightlife venues, capturing the multifaceted nature of the industry.

To add to the authenticity and integrity of the selection process, NDTV has associated with EY, as the process advisor.

Here are some of the jury members for this year's awards:

Maria Goretti - Chef & Digital Creator

Parth Bajaj - Chef & Digital Creator

Sanjyot Keer - Chef & Digital Creator

Tara Deshpande - Chef & Digital Creator

Zarine Khan - Chef & TV Host

Registrations for the NDTV Food Awards 2025 are now open and will close on February 16, 2025.

A panel of distinguished tastemakers and the NDTV Food editorial team will curate a shortlist of top contenders in each category.

These finalists will then compete in the grand finale, where an esteemed jury will select the winners.