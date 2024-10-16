NDTV expands global footprint with NDTV World, its seventh news channel

New Delhi: Adani Group-owned NDTV is all set to launch its global channel NDTV World on Monday, October 21, 2024, with the tagline, ‘Seeing the World from Where India Stands’.
The broadcaster confirmed with BestMediaInfo.com that the channel will be launched at the NDTV World Summit on October 21 & 22, 2024, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver the keynote address.
The seventh news channel from the NDTV Network will be available across all distribution platforms including DTH, Digital Cable or IPTV and OTT.
To begin with, the channel will be available in four key markets of US, Canada, UK and UAE besides India.
In the USA market, NDTV World will be available across Dish (DTH), Sling (OTT) and more.
For Canada, the channel has signed distribution deals with Bell (IPTV), Shaw (Digital Cable), Rogers (Digital Cable) and Tellus (DTH).
Viewers in the UK can access NDTV World via Sky (DTH) and Virgin Media (Digital Cable).
The channel has partnered with E Vision (IPTV), du (IPTV) and yupp TV (OTT) in UAE.
NDTV World would be the second news channel dedicated to global news from India after Zee Media’s WION.
It may be recalled that the Chairman and Founder of Adani Group, Gautam Shantilal Adani, had outlined his vision to make NDTV a global media powerhouse.
Adani took control of NDTV on December 30, 2022.
NDTV’s existing bouquet of channels includes three national news channels – NDTV 24x7 (English), NDTV India (Hindi), NDTV Profit (English), and three regional channels – NDTV Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh, NDTV Rajasthan and NDTV Marathi.
“NDTV World aims to bring an Asian and Indian perspective to international markets, including the US, UK, Canada, and the Middle East. By amplifying India’s voice on global issues, the channel will provide insightful analysis and thought leadership, further positioning India as a key player in shaping global narratives,” the broadcaster said.
A few of NDTV World’s programming are:
India Ascends with Gaurie Dwivedi: A weekly showcase of India's remarkable journey toward emerging as a global superpower, shaping the world stage in both geopolitics and the economy.
The World 24x7 with Parameshwar Bawa: Your global news roundup, delivering the latest headlines and in-depth analysis from around the world, all day, every day.
India Global with Gaurie Dwivedi: India Global is your window to the world where we will decode New Delhi’s diplomatic moves & positions on global issues in a world that is seeing constant geopolitical shifts. Hosting by Gaurie Dwivedi, India Global is India’s window to the world.
US Election Watch with Allister D’Souza: Your weekly deep dive into the latest developments and key moments in the US elections, offering insightful analysis and comprehensive updates on the political landscape.
Out of Britain with Radhika Iyer: A weekly show that focuses on the Indian diaspora in the UK. Immigration, diaspora aspiration, education, culture – your one stop for all news and views Out of Britain.