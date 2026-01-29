NDTV board reappoints Sanjay Pugalia as whole-time director for three years

New Delhi: New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) has approved the re-appointment of Sanjay Pugalia as whole-time director for a fresh three-year term, beginning April 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approval at the company’s ensuing annual general meeting.

The decision was taken at NDTV’s board meeting held on January 28, 2026, the company said in its regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

As per the disclosure, Pugalia’s term will run from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2029.

Pugalia is a long-time newsroom and business news executive with experience across television, digital and print. NDTV’s filing describes him as a political and business journalist who has launched and led multiple ventures, including heading CNBC Awaaz for 12 years.

The filing also lists his earlier roles across Hindi news and business news, including Star News, Zee News and Aaj Tak, apart from print stints at Business Standard and Navbharat Times.

NDTV also notes his stint with Australia’s Nine Network’s India joint venture in 2000–01 as president heading strategic planning and film business, and his work as a contributor to BBC Hindi Radio during the 1990s.

NDTV’s disclosure adds that Pugalia joined the company from Quint Digital Media Ltd, where he was president and editorial director.

Pugalia was appointed as a whole-time director at NDTV from April 1, 2023, along with Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan, as part of the board overhaul following the Adani group’s takeover of the news broadcaster.

The latest re-appointment comes as NDTV continues to restructure its corporate and operating set-up.

In the same board meeting, the company also disclosed that the amalgamation of four NDTV group entities into the listed company became effective from October 1, 2025, and that it completed a rights issue in October 2025.