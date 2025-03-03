NDTV Auto Awards 2025 recognises the best in automobiles

New Delhi: The NDTV Auto Awards 2025, featuring professionals from the automotive world, was held in New Delhi on February 28. The event commenced with a keynote address by Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister, Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs.
Rijiju said, "India will be a major hub for the automobile industry." He also highlighted the potential of electric vehicles, asserting that "EVs are the future."
The jury panel included:
Car Jury
-
Mugdha Mishra, Editor, NDTV Auto
-
Renuka Kirpalani, Contributing Editor, Automotive, Mashable
-
Hari Singh, Founder, Drivetecindia
-
Rachit Hirani, Founder, Motor Octane
-
Bertrand Dsouza, Ex-Editor, Overdrive, Founder, Speedway Events and Production
-
Rakesh Srivastava, Former Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, Director, JSW Energy, Director, Hyundai Motor India and Vice President, Maruti Suzuki
-
Nikhil Chawla, Media Consultant, Founder, Unbiased Blog, Tech and Auto Journalist
Bike Jury
-
Simranjeet Singh, Pro Superbike racer
-
Kalyani Potekar, Professional Motorcyclist
-
Deepak Gupta, Motorcyclist
-
Dr Arun Thareja, ENT Surgeon, Motorcyclist
-
Abhinav Bhatt, Veteran Journalist, Adventure Biker
-
Kingshuk Dutta, Sr Associate Editor, NDTV Auto
Manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra Auto, Mercedes-Benz, Hero MotoCorp, and Royal Enfield competed across the car and two-wheeler categories, with key representatives from these brands attending.
The event honoured the best in automobiles launched in 2024, focusing on their performance and tech advancements.
Mandeep Singh, Revenue Head, TV, NDTV, said, "The NDTV Auto Awards 2025 mark a new milestone in our automotive journey, bringing brands, innovation, and excellence together on a platform that not only celebrates the industry’s best but also drives real business impact. As a platform, it continues to create value by connecting brands with the right audience in a space that’s constantly evolving."
Mugdha Mishra, Editor, Auto, NDTV, added, "The NDTV Auto Awards have consistently highlighted the industry’s drive for excellence. This year, we have witnessed groundbreaking innovations that are reshaping mobility, from next-generation electric vehicles to revolutionary advancements in automotive technology. These awards not only recognise the best in the industry but also inspire the next wave of automotive evolution."
The NDTV Auto Awards 2025 also recognised the best vehicles, brands and the visionaries shaping the future of mobility in India.
The list of winners includes:
-
Car of the Year – Mahindra Thar Roxx
-
Compact Car of the Year – Maruti Suzuki Dzire
-
Subcompact SUV of the Year – Tata Punch EV
-
SUV of the Year – Mahindra Thar Roxx
-
Sedan of the Year – Toyota Camry
-
MPV of the Year – Kia Carnival
-
Electric Car of the Year – MG Windsor EV
-
Luxury Sedan of the Year – Mercedes-Benz E-Class
-
Luxury SUV of the Year – Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
-
Luxury EV of the Year – BMW i5
-
Luxury Car of the Year – Mercedes-Benz E-Class
-
Performance Car of the Year – Mercedes-AMG G 63
-
Car Manufacturer of the Year – Mercedes-Benz
-
Design of the Year – Citroen Basalt
-
Motorcycle of the Year – Aprilia RS 457
-
Scooter of the Year – TVS Jupiter 110
-
Performance Motorcycle of the Year – Aprilia RS 457
-
Adventure Motorcycle of the Year – Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
-
Modern Classic Motorcycle of the Year – Royal Enfield Bear 650
-
Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year – Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
-
Two-Wheeler Design of the Year – Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
-
Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year – Royal Enfield
-
Automotive Personality of the Year – Vikram Pahwa
-
Business Leader - Automotive Sector – Tarun Garg
-
Global Lifetime Achievement Award – Late Ratan Tata
-
Global Lifetime Achievement Award – Late Osamu Suzuki
-
Viewer’s Choice Car of the Year – Honda Amaze
-
Viewer’s Choice Motorcycle of the Year – Hero Xtreme 125R
-
Viewer’s Choice Innovation of the Year – MG Windsor EV (BaaS)
-
Dealership in the Fast Lane – URS KAR