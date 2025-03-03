NDTV Auto Awards 2025 recognises the best in automobiles

New Delhi: The NDTV Auto Awards 2025, featuring professionals from the automotive world, was held in New Delhi on February 28. The event commenced with a keynote address by Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister, Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs.

Rijiju said, "India will be a major hub for the automobile industry." He also highlighted the potential of electric vehicles, asserting that "EVs are the future."

The jury panel included:

Car Jury

Mugdha Mishra, Editor, NDTV Auto

Renuka Kirpalani, Contributing Editor, Automotive, Mashable

Hari Singh, Founder, Drivetecindia

Rachit Hirani, Founder, Motor Octane

Bertrand Dsouza, Ex-Editor, Overdrive, Founder, Speedway Events and Production

Rakesh Srivastava, Former Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, Director, JSW Energy, Director, Hyundai Motor India and Vice President, Maruti Suzuki

Nikhil Chawla, Media Consultant, Founder, Unbiased Blog, Tech and Auto Journalist

Bike Jury

Simranjeet Singh, Pro Superbike racer

Kalyani Potekar, Professional Motorcyclist

Deepak Gupta, Motorcyclist

Dr Arun Thareja, ENT Surgeon, Motorcyclist

Abhinav Bhatt, Veteran Journalist, Adventure Biker

Kingshuk Dutta, Sr Associate Editor, NDTV Auto

Manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra Auto, Mercedes-Benz, Hero MotoCorp, and Royal Enfield competed across the car and two-wheeler categories, with key representatives from these brands attending.

The event honoured the best in automobiles launched in 2024, focusing on their performance and tech advancements.

Mandeep Singh, Revenue Head, TV, NDTV, said, "The NDTV Auto Awards 2025 mark a new milestone in our automotive journey, bringing brands, innovation, and excellence together on a platform that not only celebrates the industry’s best but also drives real business impact. As a platform, it continues to create value by connecting brands with the right audience in a space that’s constantly evolving."

Mugdha Mishra, Editor, Auto, NDTV, added, "The NDTV Auto Awards have consistently highlighted the industry’s drive for excellence. This year, we have witnessed groundbreaking innovations that are reshaping mobility, from next-generation electric vehicles to revolutionary advancements in automotive technology. These awards not only recognise the best in the industry but also inspire the next wave of automotive evolution."

The NDTV Auto Awards 2025 also recognised the best vehicles, brands and the visionaries shaping the future of mobility in India.

The list of winners includes: