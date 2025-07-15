NDTV appoints Rashid Khan as Director, Operations for NDTV Alive

New Delhi: NDTV has appointed Rashid Khan as Director, Operations for NDTV Alive.

Khan has over two decades of leadership experience spanning the media, entertainment, and sports industries.

In his previous role as CEO of Significant Sports, he spearheaded several pioneering initiatives, including the T10 Super Tennis-Cricket League and the launch of marquee properties such as the Kumite 1 League featuring Mike Tyson, the Bihar Cricket League, and India’s first live dance reality show, I AM DANCE.

Khan’s core expertise lies in revenue strategy, brand partnerships, and the execution of large-format events.

His career highlights include securing multi-crore sponsorship deals, leading teams of over 150 professionals, and delivering commercially successful sports and entertainment formats across both domestic and international markets.