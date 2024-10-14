NDTV announces line-up for the inaugural edition of World Summit 2024

New Delhi: NDTV has announced the line-up of global leaders, thinkers and disruptors for NDTV World Summit 2024 – ‘The India Century,’ a landmark event scheduled for October 21 to 22, 2024.

Marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inaugural address, the event is aimed at addressing pivotal issues shaping the future, with a strong emphasis on India’s expanding global impact.

At the summit, the channel will also be launching NDTV World, with the tagline: "Seeing the World from Where India Stands.”

The broadcaster said NDTV World aims to be a leading voice from Asia and India on the global stage.

In addition to PM Modi’s inaugural address, the NDTV World Summit 2024 will feature a line-up of global thought leaders and visionaries, creating a powerful platform for impactful dialogue with Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, S Jaishankar, India’s Minister for External Affairs, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairperson, Bharti Enterprises, and Nobel Laureate and Economist Professor Paul Michael Romer.

The line-up will also feature Kishore Mahbubani, Former President of the United Nations Security Council and Lindy Cameron, UK High Commissioner.

Amplifying the star power, winners from the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Anasuya Sengupta, Chidananda S Naik and Mansi Maheswari will be in attendance alongside renowned Influencer and YouTuber Nas Daily.

Start-up disruptors will take centre stage with significant names like serial entrepreneur Kunal Bahl, Aadit Palicha, Co-founder of Zepto, Lalit Keshre, Co-Founder, Groww.

Attendees will also experience performances by singer Shilpa Rao and by the Sarod player Amjad Ali Khan, along with his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangesh.