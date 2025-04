Mumbai: NDTV 24x7 announced the launch of its new prime-time show, India Matters, premiering tonight at 8 pm.

Airing weekdays, this program will be hosted by journalist Shiv Aroor.

With Aroor’s experience in defence and strategic affairs, the show will provide analysis of the day’s biggest stories.

India Matters as a show, will interrogate news from politics and policy to public sentiment and national security.