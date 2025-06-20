NDTV 24x7 tops English news genre in core TG of 22+ age group

New Delhi: One of the first news television brands in India, NDTV 24x7, has topped the chart in the core target audience (TG) of 22+ for the first time in BARC India's history.

For the English news genre, advertisers typically target viewers aged 22 and above.

According to BARC data, NDTV 24x7 retained the top slot among the TG All India, 22+, NCCS ABC, between 6:00 and 24:00 hrs for four weeks from Week 20 to Week 23.

The channel topped the chart with a relative share of 26.9%, leaving CNN-News18 behind, which recorded a relative share of 26.1%. Times Now ranked third with a relative share of 17.5%, followed by Republic TV (14.6%) and India Today (7%).

“This recognition is a profound responsibility,” said Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV. “In a landscape of constant noise, we remain committed to signal. We report not just with urgency, but with humility. Not just to break news, but to build understanding.”

“This is not just a ratings triumph, but a reaffirmation of what journalism is meant to be. When the air is thick with opinion masquerading as news, and noise is often confused with relevance, NDTV’s unwavering commitment to facts, dignity, and depth has found deep resonance with audiences who expect more and deserve better,” the news network said in a press statement.

During some of the most emotionally charged stories in recent memory—the Ahmedabad air crash, the Bengaluru stadium stampede, and the chilling honeymoon murder—NDTV 24x7 stood out not by being first, but by being right.

“Ankit Tyagi’s early presence at the crash site was marked not by sensationalism, but by clarity and compassion. Vishnu Som and Shiv Aroor brought years of experience to bear, offering viewers not just updates, but understanding—news that informed, with responsibility,” NDTV said.

“NDTV’s ascent to leadership reflects a newsroom that refuses to be swept up by the winds of virality. It honours journalism that listens before it speaks, that investigates before it asserts, and that remembers that at the heart of every story is a human being, not a headline,” the news network added.