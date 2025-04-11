NDTV 24x7 introduces Shiv Aroor to its prime-time lineup

New Delhi: NDTV 24x7 unveiled its newly appointed Executive Editor Shiv Aroor on Thursday while announcing the refreshed prime-time lineup.

“The prime-time slate is not only driving consistent viewership growth but also outpacing much of the competition, offering credible journalism that cuts through the noise,” the channel said in a press statement.

NDTV24x7’s prime-time kicks off at 7 PM with “The Southern View”, where Veeraraghav brings sharp insights into South India’s political and economic shifts, connecting regional developments with the national narrative.

At 7:30 PM, Vasudha Venugopal takes over with “Newsbreak”, delivering the day’s key headlines with clarity and context, setting the stage for deeper conversations ahead.

By 8:30 PM, “The Last Word with Marya Shakil” dives into the day’s most pressing stories through powerful ground reports and incisive political analysis.

At 9:00 PM, Vishnu Som anchors “Left, Right & Centre”, a space for respectful and balanced debate that consistently elevates discourse with fact-driven dialogue.

Rounding it off, “News Night at 10 PM” with Deepti Sachdeva brings perspective and poise, offering calm, clear analysis.

“Adding strength to this compelling prime-time slate is the arrival of Aroor. Known for his impactful reporting and sharp editorial insight, Shiv brings a distinctive voice to the newsroom, making the lineup truly unmissable,” the channel said without revealing the time slot for Aroor’s show.

Speaking about the channel’s growing momentum, Sanjay Pugalia, Director and Editor-In-Chief, NDTV, said, “Our Prime Time line-up reflects the strength and depth of our network and is only set to grow stronger. The rise in viewership during these hours is a clear indicator that we are headed in the right direction and that we continue to earn the trust of our audience.”