NBF meets PM Modi on issues concerning broadcast news industry

Delhi: The News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issues within the Indian Broadcast News Media Industry. The meeting, held on Thursday at the Prime Minister's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi, was also attended by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

At this meeting which lasted an hour, the Prime Minister was briefed on the issues and opportunities facing the broadcast news industry in India.

The pan-India delegation, led by NBF president and Republic Media Group chief Arnab Goswami, included representatives from regional and national broadcast news entities.

The NBF said in a press statement that it discussed a visionary roadmap for the industry, emphasising the need to make it future-ready amidst rapidly evolving technology and digitisation.

"The meeting with the Prime Minister was with a vision of advancing the media sector in alignment with India's democratic values, ensuring its continued role as a pillar of our vibrant democracy," NBF said.

Earlier in the day, the NBF Delegation also called on Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for a briefing on the issues before the independent Indian news broadcasters.

The delegation included news industry professionals, media owners and editorial minds from across national and regional Media in India.

Besides Goswami, the delegation included Barun Das, the MD and CEO at TV9 Group, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the Chairperson and Managing Director of Pride East Entertainments, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder of ITV Network, Jagi Mangat Panda, Co-Founder and MD Odisha Television Network (OTV), Shankar Bala, Chief Executive Officer of Fourth Dimension Media Solutions which represents Puthiyathalaimurai and leading Telugu News Channel V6 News and Sanjive Narain, Founder of Prag News.

The Delegation also included industry conglomerates in the news media represented by Sreekandan Nair, Managing Director of Insight Media City, Manoj Gairola, Editor-in-Chief of News Nation Network, Suresh Goel, Chairman of IBC 24, Subramaniam, the Managing Director of News7 Tamil, Angad Deep Singh, BPL Media, Aishwarya Sharma, Promoter, ITV Network and Director of The Sunday Guardian Foundation, Manoj Vadodaria, CMD of Sambhaav Network, Prashant Neema, Channel Head of Sandesh News, Pravindra Kumar, Editor in Chief and MD of NETWORK 10, Anil Singh of TV5, R. Jai Krishna, Secretary-General of NBF, and Eshita, Associate for Policy, and Regulations at NBF.

The NBF boasts of more than 70 news broadcasters that disseminate news in over 14 languages, across more than 25 states of India.