NBDA pushes for disclosure of slot availability; calls for 14 news slots, review of pricing

New Delhi: The News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) has submitted detailed comments to Prasar Bharati on its recent consultation regarding the e-auction methodology for the allotment of slots on the DD Free Dish DTH platform.

NBDA urged Prasar Bharati to disclose key details before the start of future e-auctions, including:

The total number of slots available during the auction and the slots available before each round A complete list of all applicants, bucket-wise The final list of all eligible and ineligible applicants.

The association further stressed that procedural fairness must be ensured, with all screening and eligibility checks completed in advance. “Applicants should not be rejected mid-auction,” NBDA said in its comments.

On the issue of pricing and availability, NBDA suggested that the categorisation and reserve pricing for Bucket C (News & Current Affairs) be reviewed.

It also called for increasing the slots for news channels to at least 14, enhancing MPEG-2 capacity by adding a new transport stream, and converting unutilised MPEG-4 slots to MPEG-2.

Additionally, NBDA recommended that Prasar Bharati commission a scientific study to ascertain actual DD Free Dish viewership. “Robust, empirical data on the platform’s market penetration will allow stakeholders to take informed decisions,” it said.