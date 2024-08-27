NBDA members apprise PM Modi of TV news genre’s challenges

New Delhi: A delegation of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) led by its President Rajat Sharma called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The delegation from the news television body informed the Prime Minister regarding the health of the news broadcast industry, constraints, problems, and challenges faced in the era of digital revolution which was severely impacting and affecting the growth of the News genre.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw was also present in the meeting.

The other members of the delegation were Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson-cum Managing Director, New24 Broadcast India Ltd, Rahul Joshi, Managing Director TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Kalli Purie Bhandal, Vice Chairperson & Managing Director TV Today Network Ltd., Dhruba Mukherjee, Director ABP Network Ltd, Anil Kumar Malhotra, Advisor Zee Media Corporation Ltd, Sanjay Pugalia, Director New Delhi Television Ltd, I Venkat, Director Eenadu Television Pvt. Ltd., R Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director Sun TV Network Ltd., Varun Kohli COO, News Broadcasting Business Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd and Annie Joseph, Secretary General, NBDA.