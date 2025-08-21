Navabharat and Navarashtra to host third edition of Maharashtra 1st Conclave

New Delhi: Navabharat, a Hindi daily in Maharashtra, and its Marathi counterpart Navarashtra will organise the third edition of the Maharashtra 1st Conclave on August 23, 2025 in Mumbai. The event will take place at the Taj President and is expected to bring together senior political leaders, bureaucrats and policymakers.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with cabinet colleagues and senior officials, will participate in discussions centred on the theme “MMR @ $1.5 Trillion Economy”.

Reflecting on the significance of the platform at a previous edition, Fadnavis had remarked that “Navabharat’s power-packed conclave is not just an event, but a significant platform for building a brighter future for Maharashtra, a vision that continues to resonate as we step into this year’s edition.”

This year’s sessions are set to focus on developments in infrastructure, industry, agriculture, health, education, coastal projects, foreign investment and emerging sectors such as electronics and automobiles.

As part of the initiative, Navabharat launched Sawal Maharashtra Ka, a citizen engagement exercise allowing the public to submit questions directly to state decision-makers. According to the organisers, the 10-day campaign received 56,014 entries, largely from what they described as an “intellectual and policy-conscious community”. A selection of these participants will have the opportunity to present their questions live on stage during the conclave.