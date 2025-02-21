National Geographic’s ‘No Taste Like Home’ to start on February 24

New Delhi: National Geographic’s new series 'No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski’ is all set to premiere on February 24, Mondays at 7 PM on National Geographic Channel.

This docuseries will invite viewers to join the culinary expert Antoni Porowski as he guides celebrity guests on their journeys to explore their ancestral gastronomic roots.

Together, they embark on expeditions that reveal how family recipes and cooking traditions have shaped their identities and connected generations.

From the streets of Italy to the jungles of Borneo, each episode features an exploration of the heritage tied to family recipes. The star lineup for the series includes Awkwafina, Henry Golding, James Marsden, Florence Pugh, Issa Rae, and Justin Theroux.

“It’s a beautiful adventure to discover our past through the great connector that is food,” said Porowski. “I’m honoured to go on this journey of self-discovery with new and old friends alongside National Geographic as we learn together about the ways different cultures celebrate food and experience their traditions,” he added.

In each episode, Antoni and his guests uncover the stories behind cherished family dishes. Along the way, they meet local travellers who share their own family stories and culinary traditions.