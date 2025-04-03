National Geographic launches latest series ‘David Blaine do not attempt’

New Delhi: Nat Geo has launched its latest series ‘David Blaine do not attempt’. The series will premiere on April 6, Sunday, at 8 PM on the National Geographic Channel.

Produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, this six-part series follows magician and endurance artist David Blaine exploring the world through the lens of magic.

Blaine will be seen taking viewers on a cultural exchange and a journey through cultures, where he meets performers and masters — kindred spirits who inspire and share with him skills (and secrets) — in India, Brazil, Southeast Asia, the Arctic Circle, South Africa, and Japan.

The series will focus on showing a more personal side to Blaine, through intimate documentary storytelling.

“I’m discovering incredible people with unbelievable talents, pushing the limits of what’s possible. It’s been a privilege to learn from them. As a magician, I’m in awe of their abilities because, for me, the most magical moments aren’t tricks but human potential realised,” said Blaine.

“National Geographic’s legacy of innovative storytelling shines brightly in this series, with India’s rich heritage taking centre stage in the premiere episode. Our ancient traditions – passed down through generations – offer a powerful glimpse into the extraordinary, connecting Indian audiences to Nat Geo’s global narrative,” said a National Geographic India spokesperson. “It is truly captivating to witness Blaine immerse himself in the art of Indian magic, unravelling its mysteries and showcasing its timeless allure,” she added.

The series will show Blaine as he swallows swords, survives venomous creature stings, and kisses king cobras.

David Blaine do not attempt is produced by Imagine Documentaries for National Geographic. Executive producers are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, David Blaine, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Christopher St John, Matthew Akers, Erica Sashin and Toby Oppenheimer.

Abigail Harper is Co-Executive Producer. For National Geographic, Charlie Parsons is Senior Vice-President of Development, Bengt Anderson is Executive Producer and Senior Vice-President of Unscripted Production, and Tom McDonald is Executive Vice-President of Global Factual and Unscripted Content.

The trailer: