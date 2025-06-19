Mukund Acharya joins SPNI as Chief Technology Officer

New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has appointed Mukund Acharya as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective June 19, 2025.

In his new role, Acharya will oversee SPNI’s consolidated technology portfolio, including the Enterprise Technology Group (ETG), LIV Technology, and Broadcast Operations and Network Engineering (B.O.N.E.).

His responsibilities include leading digital transformation efforts, supporting innovation, and ensuring alignment between technology functions and business objectives across both linear and digital platforms.

Acharya brings nearly three decades of experience in technology leadership and large-scale platform development. Prior to this, he held the position of Head of Engineering at Disney+ Hotstar (now JioStar), where he was involved in the integration of the JioCinema and Hotstar platforms and led the delivery of major sporting events such as the ICC World Cups in 2023, 2024, and 2025. His earlier experience includes roles at Yahoo, InMobi, and other global technology firms.

He will report to Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO, SPNI, and will also work in close coordination with the Sony LIV leadership team on platform development and growth initiatives.

Commenting on the appointment, Gaurav Banerjee said,“Mukund’s proven leadership in technology-led transformation makes him an invaluable addition to our team. As we expand our digital and broadcast capabilities, his role will be critical in aligning our technology roadmap with our vision for growth and innovation.”