New Delhi: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and BlackRock chairman and CEO Larry Fink will feature in an exclusive conversation on CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday.

The interaction will be hosted by CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan and will air from 3.45 pm (updated time) onwards.

The conversation comes at a time when global markets are dealing with geopolitical uncertainty, technological disruption and shifting capital flows. The two leaders are expected to discuss how investing is evolving, with a focus on India’s role in the changing global order.

Fink’s India visit also comes as BlackRock builds its India strategy through its joint venture with Jio Financial Services. The partners had announced a 50:50 venture, JioBlackRock, in July 2023, committing up to $150 million each to build a digital-first asset management platform.

BlackRock closed 2025 with record assets under management of $14.04 trillion, driven by net inflows of $698 billion during the year, including $342 billion in the fourth quarter.

Reliance, meanwhile, continues to expand its play across energy transition, digital infrastructure and consumer businesses.