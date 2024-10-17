Mr. & Mrs. Mahi to premiere on &pictures on October 19

New Delhi: Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, will be making its world television premiere on October 19 at 8 PM on &pictures.

The film explores the intricacies of marriage, family, and personal aspirations through the journey of Mahendra and Mahima, a couple who seem perfect but face numerous challenges that test their bond.

This film is a celebration of the strength found in partnership, reminding us that true love flourishes when both individuals uplift and inspire each other, creating a shared path towards their dreams and aspirations.