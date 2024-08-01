Mona Jain moves on from Zee Media

Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer at Zee Media, has resigned from her position, sources confirmed to BestMediaInfo.com.

Jain joined Zee Media in January 2023. In November 2024, Zee Media combined the Digital (Direct Revenue) and Linear sales functions into a Unified Sales Division under her leadership.

Jain is a veteran media professional, with more than 31 years of experience in media marketing and promotions.

Jain previously worked with ABP Network as Chief Revenue Officer for more than 3 years and before joining ABP Network in November 2019, Jain had spent six years in Zee Entertainment Enterprise (ZEEL), serving as Executive Vice President, Ad Sales.

Prior to her tenure at ZEEL, Jain was the CEO of Vivaki Exchange for almost nine years, where she was designated as India Head – Strategic Investments.

She has also worked at Cheil Communications and Mudra Communications in the past, where she held the positions of Executive Director and Media Director respectively, and was responsible for setting up media for various brands.

She started her career with Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA) and holds vast experience in the field of communications and marketing.