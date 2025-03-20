Mirror Now merges into Times Now

New Delhi: Times Network on Thursday announced a strategic realignment of its English news portfolio, merging Mirror Now into its flagship channel, Times Now.

The move aims to bolster Times Now’s position as the country’s top English news channel by consolidating editorial resources and enhancing its legacy of hard-hitting journalism, the news network said in a press statement.

Times Now, with nearly two decades of dominance in the English news space, will absorb Mirror Now’s operations as part of this integration.

According to the network, the merger is designed to sharpen Times Now’s editorial expertise and reaffirm its commitment to agenda-setting journalism that informs and influences national discourse.

The realignment comes as the media landscape continues to evolve, with Times Network emphasising its focus on growth, innovation, and excellence for both viewers and employees.

“We are fostering a dynamic, forward-thinking newsroom where journalistic integrity thrives, talent flourishes, and impactful storytelling shapes conversations,” a Times Network spokesperson said.

While Times Now strengthens its English news offerings, Times Network’s Hindi news channel, Times Now Navbharat, its business channels, ET Now and ET Now Swadesh, will continue their operations.