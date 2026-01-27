New Delhi: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has approved the change of name of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network to Aqylon Nexus, according to a regulatory filing made with stock exchanges on Thursday.

The company informed BSE and NSE that the MCA has issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation confirming the name change, which has taken effect from January 23, 2026. The approval has been granted under the provisions of the Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014.

Following the approval, the company said it has initiated steps to update its new name with relevant departments and regulators. The corporate identification number of the company remains unchanged.

Aqylon Nexus Limited continues to be a company limited by shares and was originally incorporated as Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited. As per statutory requirements, the company will display its former name along with the new name for a period of two years.

The filing was signed by managing director Srivatsava Sunkara.