MIB revenue from DTH operations declines by 6% to Rs 648.73 crore in FY25

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting’s Accounts at a Glance 2024-25 shows non-tax receipts from Direct-to-Home fell by 6% to Rs 648.73 crore in FY 2024-25, down from Rs 692.00 crore in FY 2023-24.

In FY 2022-23, the government had earned Rs 859.96 crore from the DTH sector.

India’s DTH market comprises five private operators alongside Doordarshan’s free-to-air service.

The latest performance indicator report from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) states that the Pay DTH players – Tata Play, Airtel Digital, Dish TV, and Sun Direct together have a subscription base of 56.92 million subscribers in the January–March quarter of 2025.