MIB releases Rs 2,641.46 crore to Prasar Bharati in 2024-25

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) released Rs 2,641.46 crore in grants-in-aid to Prasar Bharati for the financial year 2024-25, according to the Accounts at a Glance report.

MIB disbursed Rs 2,937 crore in 2023-24 to Prasar Bharati. It declined by 10% to Rs 2,641.46 crore in FY2025.

Over the past three years, the MIB has disbursed a total of Rs 8,449.24 crore to India’s public service broadcaster.

The MIB funding is used support its operational expenses, infrastructure upgrades, content production, and digitisation efforts.