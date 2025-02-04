MIB launches TruthTell Hackathon to fight misinformation in live broadcasting

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has announced the TruthTell Hackathon challenge in collaboration with the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA).

The Hackathon is part of the Season 1 of Create in India Challenge (CIC) of the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

The challenge is an initiative aimed at developing AI-powered solutions to combat misinformation in live broadcasting.

With a prize pool of Rs 10 lakh, the hackathon calls upon developers, data scientists, and media professionals to create AI-driven tools for real-time misinformation detection and fact verification. Winning teams will receive cash prizes, mentorship opportunities, and incubation support from leading tech professionals.

To date, the Hackathon has received over 5,600 registrations globally, including 36% participation from women.

The prototype submission deadline is set for February 21, 2025, followed by the final presentations at the end of March 2025. The winners will be showcased at the Waves Summit 2025.

The Hackathon is supported by key partners, including the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), IndiaAI Mission, and DataLEADS.