MIB issues advisory to media: No live coverage of defence operations

New Delhi: In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Saturday issued a stern advisory, directing all media platforms to refrain from live coverage of defence operations and the movement of security forces.

The advisory, addressed to television channels, digital media platforms, and social media users, stressed the critical need to safeguard sensitive operational details that could otherwise compromise national security.

"In the interest of national security, all media platforms, news agencies, and social media users are advised to exercise utmost responsibility and adhere strictly to related operational guidelines," the ministry stated in its two-page communication.

The directive underscores the risks associated with real-time coverage, warning that live visuals and broadcasts could inadvertently assist hostile elements by revealing strategic positions and operational movements.

The advisory specifically referenced the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, where terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists, making it one of the deadliest attacks in Kashmir in recent years. Drawing lessons from past incidents such as the 2019 Pulwama attack, the 2016 Uri attack, and the 2017 Lethpora assault, the ministry reminded stakeholders that previous instances of unregulated media coverage had compromised operational integrity and endangered lives.

The MIB has invoked Rule 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks Rules, which bars broadcasting content that endangers national security. The regulation has been reinforced through successive amendments in 2021 and 2025, tightening compliance obligations for broadcasters and content creators.

Media houses have been reminded that any violation could attract strict action under the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021. The ministry also urged that those responsible for uploading or broadcasting content — including digital-first creators — must adhere to the guidelines without exception.

Highlighting a broader pattern, the advisory noted that certain "prominent elements and foreign media houses" have historically attempted to exploit sensitive coverage to undermine India's national interests, especially during counter-insurgency and defence operations.

To prevent such risks, the ministry has advised that any content related to defence or security operations should be shared only after securing necessary clearances from competent authorities, including the MIB itself.

The advisory concluded with a strong reminder: "All stakeholders are requested to continue exercising vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility in coverage, upholding the highest standards in the service of the nation."