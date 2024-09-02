MIB issues advisory on renewal timeline for Multi-System Operator registrations

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has released an advisory on the timeframe to apply for the renewal of Multi-System Operators (MSO) registrations.

The advisory specified that renewal applications must be submitted not earlier than seven months before the registration expires and no later than two months before its expiry.

However, if an application is delayed, the registering authority may consider the reasons provided by the applicant and condone the delay if the application is submitted before the registration expires.

Under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, the registration is granted for a period of ten years from the date of issue of the registration letter, subject to adherence to the terms and conditions prescribed therein.

The MIB wrote that MSOs interested in continuing their services must adhere to these timelines and apply for renewal as per the CTN Act, 1995, and the CTN Rules, 1994. Failure to do so could result in the cancellation of their registration. If a registration has already expired, MSOs can reapply for a fresh registration via the Ministry's portal, following the procedure outlined in the CTN Rules, 1994.

It wrote in the advisory, “Rule 114(1) of the CTN Rules, 1994 provides that for the operation of cable television network services with digital addressable systems, a person who desires to provide such service shall make an online application to the registering authority in Form 6 for registration or renewal of registration as Muti-System Operator.”