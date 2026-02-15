MIB data shows sharp fall in actions taken against private TV channels in 2024-25

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s latest disclosure shows a sharp drop in actions taken against private satellite TV channels over the last five years, with the annual count falling to four in 2024 and eight in 2025, from a peak of 52 in 2022.

As per the ministry’s year-wise table for 2021-2025, advisories to specific channels stood at five (2021), seven (2022), 14 (2023), three (2024) and six (2025).

Warnings were 25 (2021), six (2022), 17 (2023), one (2024) and one (2025). Orders for apology scrolls were 11 (2021), 39 (2022), three (2023), nil (2024) and one (2025).

Off-air orders were issued only in 2023 (three), while cancellation of permission and a disclaimer order were recorded only in 2021 (one each).

Overall, the ministry reported 144 actions between 2021 and 2025, with totals of 43 (2021), 52 (2022), 37 (2023), four (2024) and eight (2025).

The trend can be read two ways from the data alone. It could indicate fewer violations reaching the ministry’s level in 2024-25, or it could reflect more complaints being resolved before escalation, given the three-level grievance mechanism where most complaints are handled at broadcaster and self-regulatory body stages.

The ministry did not give out the reason for the fall.

In the same reply, the ministry reiterated that private satellite cable TV channels must adhere to the Advertising Code and Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and rules framed under it.

It said the code bars programmes that attack religions or communities, use visuals or words contemptuous of religious groups, promote communal attitudes, or criticise, malign or slander an individual or certain groups.

It also referenced the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, notified on June 17, 2021, which created a statutory three-level grievance redressal framework. Level I is handled by the broadcaster, Level II by self-regulating bodies of broadcasters, and Level III by an oversight mechanism of the Central Government.

The government acts against private TV channels through advisories, warnings, apology scroll orders and off-air orders, and issues advisories from time to time to ensure adherence to the Programme Code.

The information was shared by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan in the Rajya Sabha on February 13, 2026, in response to questions asked by Raghav Chadha.