MIB adds consumer affairs representative to IDC for TV ads and programmes regulation

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has ordered to include a representative from the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, in the Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) for regulating programmes and advertisements on private satellite TV channels.

In 2021, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting established the Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) to address complaints and take action, either suo-motu or otherwise, on programmes and advertisements aired on cable and satellite TV networks that violate the Programme and Advertising Codes under Rules 6 and 7 of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994.

The Order specifies that representatives from other Ministries may be included as needed, depending on the nature of the issue being examined. Certain provisions of the Advertising Code, particularly Rule 7(2)(viii)(B), Rule 7(4), and Rule 7(5) of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, pertain to consumer-related matters. Issues often arise that directly relate to these Rules.

In light of this, it was considered beneficial to include a representative from the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, in the Inter-Departmental Committee to enhance its deliberations and recommendations.

Now, therefore, in partial modification of the aforementioned order, the Government of India, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, has deemed it necessary and in the public interest to include the Joint Secretary (Consumer Affairs), Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, as a member of the Inter-Departmental Committee.

The composition of the Inter-Departmental Committee is now revised as follows:

Chairperson member: Additional Secretary, Ministry of I&B

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Women & Child Development

Members: Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs

Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Representative from Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry

Representative from Confederation of Indian Industry

Representative from Bar Council of India

Representative from Press Council of India

Member convenor: Joint Secretary, Ministry of I&B