MeToo: Fuji TV hit by massive ad boycott, top executives resign over Nakai sex scandal

New Delhi: Japan's Fuji Television Network (Fuji TV) has been rocked by a massive ad boycott and the subsequent resignation of its top executives following a sexual misconduct scandal involving one of its prominent hosts, Masahiro Nakai.

The crisis began after allegations surfaced in December 2024, accusing Nakai, a former member of the renowned boy band SMAP and a well-known TV host, of sexually assaulting a woman at a dinner party arranged by Fuji TV staff in 2023. The scandal escalated when it was revealed that Nakai had paid the alleged victim a settlement of 90 million yen ($570,000), and a non-disclosure agreement was signed between the parties involved.

Public outrage intensified as it became apparent that Fuji TV had known about the incident but chose not to disclose it, leading to accusations of a cover-up. This prompted dozens of major companies, including giants like Toyota, Nissan, McDonald's, and Shiseido, to pull their advertisements from the network, significantly impacting their revenue. More than 50 firms reportedly followed suit, replacing their commercial slots with public service announcements or withdrawing entirely from advertising on Fuji TV.

The pressure eventually led to the resignation of Fuji TV's chairman, Shuji Kanoh, and president, Koichi Minato, on January 27, 2025. During a press conference, Kanoh issued a public apology for the network's handling of the case, admitting a "lack of awareness" regarding human rights. Minato also acknowledged that the company had been aware of the scandal before it broke in the media but defended the initial silence by citing privacy concerns for the woman involved.

Nakai, in response to the allegations and the resultant fallout, announced his retirement from show business, taking full responsibility for the incident while previously claiming that some reports were "different from the facts." His departure from numerous shows on Fuji TV and other networks was swift, reflecting the industry's shock and the public's demand for accountability.

The scandal has not only affected Fuji TV's operations but has also sparked a broader conversation about sexual misconduct within Japan's entertainment industry, echoing previous controversies like the Johnny & Associates case. Critics and observers are now calling for systemic changes to prevent such incidents, emphasising the need for transparency, better corporate governance, and protection for victims.

Fuji TV has initiated an independent investigation led by a third-party committee to delve into the circumstances surrounding the scandal, and the network's response, and to explore any potential cover-up. The findings of this investigation are expected to be released by the end of March 2025.