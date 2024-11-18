Meet the core team driving JioStar’s sports division, led by Sanjog Gupta

New Delhi: Sanjog Gupta, Disney Star’s Head of Sports, will lead the sports business of the newly merged Reliance-Disney entity, JioStar.

He will be assisted by a 7-person team. Siddharth Sharma will be responsible for audience engagement, viewership and monetisation initiatives for sports.

Prashant Khanna will take care of the sports production services for all consumer functions and production technology.

Mallika Petkar’s responsibilities include business, consumer acquisition and distribution strategy for sports.

Harry Griffith will look after global licensing and syndication revenues across the international markets.

Damyant K Singh will manage the portfolio of sports brands and community and Cricinfo.

Vikram Passi will look after overall marketing to drive reach and growth across screens.

Anupam Goswami is the Business Head of Mashal and League Chairman.

In addition to the above, revenue team members Anupam Govindan, Arup Bansal and Sunil Pasricha will have a dotted line to Gupta.

Govindan will look after cricket (LCS) revenue across platforms. Bansal is responsible for PRS and brand solutions, including revenue strategy for sports LCS and SMB. Pasricha will be heading sports revenue operations across TV and digital.

Namita Jadhav is the corporate communication head of the sports organisation.