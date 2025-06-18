Meenakshi Kandwal joins NDTV editorial team

NDTV has announced the addition of Meenakshi Kandwal to its editorial team.

She has over fifteen years of experience across anchoring, field reporting, editorial leadership, and independent content creation

In a statement, NDTV said that her reporting is not just about what’s visible, but about what often goes unnoticed - voices from Bharat, stories of resilience, and the layered realities that don’t always trend but truly matter.

Kandwal has anchored some of India’s most high-impact and top-rated shows, including Opinion India Ka on Times Now Navbharat and Aaj Subah and Ek Aur Ek Gyarah on Aaj Tak.

The news broadcaster added, “As a young anchor who speaks their language and shares their concerns, she has emerged as a strong voice of the youth, connecting deeply with a generation that seeks both clarity and conviction in news. Over the years, she has remained committed to bringing stories of grit and courage. Often venturing into situations that demanded extreme rigour and passion.”

But her story started early. In the seventh grade, Kandwal read news at her school assembly. That moment sparked a lifelong fascination with storytelling. Years later, she would go on to win the Star News Anchor Hunt, becoming the first-ever anchor selected through a national public search.

In the past, she has reported tirelessly from Chamoli’s Raini village, covering the story of labourers trapped in a tunnel with commitment and compassion.

She also travelled from Leh to Kargil in extreme weather conditions, bringing national attention to the region’s lack of an airport, not just as a transportation issue, but as a life-threatening gap in medical access. Her coverage prompted wider discourse, with even the Civil Aviation Minister taking note. And at the heart of the story was a fervent wish she would never forget: ‘I want to see an airport before I die,’ said a 75-year-old man in Kargil.

She believes news must move beyond the clutter and chaos and earn back the trust of families who once watched it together. That’s what drives her.

Kandwal will soon be seen on NDTV India, narrating stories of impact, relevance, and people-first journalism.

“NDTV India has always stood for trust, empathy, and journalism that values the viewer’s intelligence. That’s exactly what drives me as a journalist. I look forward to going beyond the headlines and telling stories that matter,” Kandwal said on her joining.

Rahul Kanwal, Group CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said, “Meenakshi brings a rare mix of depth, empathy, and editorial sharpness. Her field stories have already had a national impact. We are indeed delighted to welcome her to NDTV India.”