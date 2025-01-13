Media platforms dive deep into Maha Kumbh 2025

New Delhi: As the Maha Kumbh 2025 begins on January 13, media platforms have geared up to leverage one of the world's largest religious gatherings with tailored content strategies aimed at capturing the attention of millions.

From live coverage and cultural documentaries to devotional playlists and on-ground activations, platforms have curated diverse offerings to engage audiences across digital, television, and radio.

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati's radio division Akashvani launched 'Kumbhvani'—an FM channel dedicated to disseminating information related to the Maha Kumbh 2025, an official statement said.

The channel is available at a frequency of 103.5 MHz and will be on air from January 10 to February 26, operating daily from 5.55 am to 10.05 pm.

The theme song "Mahakumbh Hai” produced by Doordarshan for Mahakumbh 2025, was launched by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology during an event held in Delhi.

Sung by Kailash Kher, the song encapsulates the spirit of devotion, celebration, and the vibrant cultural essence of the iconic Mahakumbh. The lyrics, penned by writer Aalok Shrivastav, and composed and arranged by Kshitij Tarey, beautifully showcase the confluence of faith, tradition, and festivity that define the Mahakumbh.

महाकुंभ का जयघोष! 🙏🏻🚩



Special video song pic.twitter.com/Ze9Va0jwJV — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 8, 2025

News channels went ahead and hosted on-ground events ahead of the Maha Kumbh. For example, News18 and Zee Media have launched their YouTube channels, 'News18 Kumbh' and ‘Zee Kumbh’, respectively.

India TV, the CTV-focused Hindi news channel in India, announced a new 24x7 pop-up channel for Maha Kumbh 2025 for its Connected TV (CTV) users to experience the spirit and majesty of this big event in the comfort of their homes.

Showcasing the rituals, cultural activities, and spiritual essence of Maha Kumbh, India TV’s 24x7 channel promises over 1,000 hours of content. It will feature stunning visuals, capturing every moment of the event and will give the audience a 360-degree view of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The YouTube channels will offer round-the-clock coverage of the religious gathering taking place in Prayagraj.

NDTV hosted ‘Mahakumbh ka Arthashastra,’ a conclave dedicated to examining the significant economic impact of the Mahakumbh and exploring its influence on local communities to district and national economies.

The event held in Mumbai, brought together thought leaders and experts to analyse how the Mahakumbh drives economic activity, fueling the flow of capital across various industries and shaping the broader financial landscape of the nation.

Amar Ujala has introduced ‘Sarathi,’ an advanced AI-powered chatbot designed to guide pilgrims attending the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Meaning ‘charioteer’ in English, ‘Sarathi’ will act as a virtual companion, providing comprehensive information about the Maha Kumbh Mela. From auspicious bathing dates and rituals to details on accommodation, transportation, and local attractions, the chatbot is equipped to address a wide range of queries related to the event.

Tata Play will also be bringing 24x7 ad-free coverage of Maha Kumbh on Tata Play Aradhana. While the regular programming on Tata Play Aradhana continues on Channel 1051, one can tune into the 24/7 feed of the Maha Kumbh darshan on Channel 1052.

Kuku FM, the audio streaming platform, has branched out into the spiritual domain with the “Bhakti App”. The app will be launched at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Bhakti app houses over 2000 hours of 500+ spirituality-themed shows, audiobooks, bhajans, lessons and more.

At the Kumbh Mela, a 360-degree campaign is being planned by Kuku FM, leveraging on-ground presence with tent branding, kiosks and more. Across the kiosks, devotees will get a glimpse of our audio shows as well as a chance to participate in several contests. The campaign’s giveaways include an all-expense sponsored trip across India’s holy Char Dhaams among many other thoughtful prizes.