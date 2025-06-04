Mattel combines film and TV arms to launch Mattel Studios

New Delhi: Mattel has announced the consolidation of its film and television divisions under a new unit named Mattel Studios, as part of its efforts to create brand-driven entertainment content. Robbie Brenner, who joined the toy company in 2018 and has been serving as President of Mattel Films, has been appointed President and Chief Content Officer of the unified studio. She will report to Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mattel.

“Our vision for Mattel Studios is to collaborate with leading creators to make standout quality content based on Mattel’s iconic brands that will resonate in culture and appeal to global audiences,” Kreiz said in a statement.

Mattel’s brand portfolio includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Matchbox, Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket, and Uno. The decision to restructure follows the commercial success of the 2023 "Barbie" film, which starred Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film grossed more than $1.4 billion globally and earned nine Academy Award nominations.

Mattel has scheduled a number of brand-based theatrical releases in the coming years. These include a live-action adaptation of “Masters of the Universe,” planned for release in June 2026, and “Matchbox,” inspired by the miniature car brand, expected in autumn 2026.

In addition to films, the company has developed television content such as the animated series “Hot Wheels Let’s Race” and “Masters of the Universe: Revolution.” Jennifer Breslow, previously President of Television and Digital Media at Legendary Entertainment, will oversee TV operations as the newly appointed Head of Television at Mattel Studios.

Further projects include “Bob the Builder,” the first animated feature film based on the brand, with actor and singer Anthony Ramos lending his voice to the main character. A live-action adaptation of “Polly Pocket” is also in development.