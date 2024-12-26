Manoj Jagyasi named Hononary Member of govt committee

New Delhi: Media Veteran Manoj Jagyasi has joined as an Honorary Member of the Advisory Committee for AIC-IPR, Plasma Tech Innovation Foundation (under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India) in December 2024.

In addition to his new role, Jagyasi serves as the Chief Business Officer and Principal Advisor at Bharat 24, and as an Advisor and Investment Committee Member at Nanda Capital.

In his key role as a member of the Advisory Committee, Jagyasi will contribute significantly to the matters related to AIC-IPR, Plasma Tech Innovation Foundation’s growth, strategic direction, partnerships, collaborations, the startup ecosystem, and other evolving needs as they arise.

The AIC-IPR, Plasma Tech Innovation Foundation has recently been established as a Section 8 Company under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, and is hosted by the Institute for Plasma Research (IPR). The primary focus of this initiative is to bridge the gap between industry and academia.

Jagyasi will be an integral part of the core advisory committee driving this initiative forward, contributing to its success and advancing its goals.

Jagyasi said, “I am thrilled to be joining AIC-IPR, Plasma Tech Innovation Foundation and contributing to their mission of supporting and guiding startups. I look forward to leveraging my experience and mentoring to help nurture and scale promising ventures.”

"With extensive experience in business development, brand management, and the media industry, my professional journey has been shaped by a steep learning curve. I have had the privilege of working closely with some of the industry's most visionary leaders and promoters of large organizations. This exposure has allowed me to understand the nuances of business early on—an invaluable skill for driving value in organizations. I aspire to share these insights with the new-age founders we support," he added.

Jagyasi's career spans the communication and business development sectors, where he has held prominent roles and made significant contributions to several organizations. He chose to join AIC-IPR, Plasma Tech Innovation Foundation with the goal of leveraging his expertise to support startups on their journey to success.

Jagyasi is a broadcast industry veteran with a proven track record of success in the broadcast media and FMCG industries. He has worked with renowned companies such as India Today Group, Hindustan Unilever, Network 18, ITV Network, and ZEE.