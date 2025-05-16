Manogya Loiwal joins NDTV India with new prime time show ‘X Ray Report’

New Delhi: NDTV India has launched a new prime-time programme, X-Ray Report, featuring journalist and Ramnath Goenka Award recipient Manogya Loiwal. The show premiered on 5 May and airs at 10:00 PM on weekdays.

With this debut, NDTV India introduces a format focused on analytical and accountability-driven reporting. Known for her sharp questioning and on-ground experience, Loiwal broughtbs a direct and investigative approach to the programme.

X-Ray Report aims to go beyond headlines by examining public claims and political narratives through detailed fact-checking and editorial scrutiny. The show is positioned within NDTV India’s broader effort to deliver in-depth coverage during the evening news cycle.

Loiwal’s early episodes covered topics of national relevance and attracted attention for their unambiguous framing of events and data-led analysis.

The show is part of NDTV India’s expanding prime-time programming slate.