Male allies must go beyond intent and take action for gender equality: Smriti Mehra

New Delhi: Every career journey is unique, but the key to growth lies in advocacy—both self-advocacy and the support of strong allies," said Smriti Mehra, CEO – English and Business News, Network18, while offering advice to aspiring women professionals.

In a candid interview, Mehra shared invaluable advice for aspiring women professionals aiming to shatter glass ceilings and ascend to leadership positions in the dynamic media and business sectors.

Mehra further advised that while confidence is key, so is being visible—whether it’s speaking up in meetings, taking on challenging roles, or building a network of peers and mentors.

“It’s also crucial to work in environments that recognise and reward merit, and platforms like Future Female Forward help highlight organisations that are truly enabling that change," she added.

Mehra also highlighted the critical role of male allies in driving gender parity. "Male allies play an essential role in advancing gender parity. From amplifying women’s voices in leadership discussions to advocating for fair policies, their support can accelerate change," she explained.

However, she added that being an ally isn’t just about intent—it’s about action. Throwing more light on this, she commented, “This means mentoring female colleagues, addressing unconscious biases, and ensuring hiring and promotion decisions are based on merit.”

Looking ahead, Mehra stressed the need for industries to move beyond mere conversations and implement concrete actions to achieve gender parity. "Gender parity will only become a reality when it moves beyond HR policies and becomes a leadership agenda," she asserted.

"Industries need to embed inclusivity into their growth strategies—whether through equitable hiring, structured leadership pipelines, or clear accountability metrics. Companies that actively drive change will not only create stronger workforces but will also be more successful in the long run."

Future Female Forward Mega Summit

Walking the talk, CNBC-TV18 will host season 3 of the “Future Female Forward Mega Summit" on March 10, 2025. This summit aims to celebrate and recognise the achievements of visionary women who have redefined their respective fields.

The summit is part of CNBC-TV18's Future Female Forward—The Women's Collective, which focuses on actionable change and data-driven insights.

"CNBC-TV18’s Future Female Forward—The Women’s Collective (FFF) has always been about sparking meaningful conversations on advancing gender parity at the workplace, and with Season 3, we’re taking that dialogue to the next level," Mehra stated. "This year’s theme, #PathToPeak, celebrates the relentless journey of women striving for leadership and success. It highlights that gender equality isn’t just a goal—it’s a continuous journey shaped by the choices we make every day."

Throwing light on Season 3 of the FFF Mega Summit, Mehra said, "Some of the most influential voices will come together to discuss pathways to leadership, challenges that hinder women’s rise, and actionable solutions to bridge these gaps.”

The event will feature panels, fireside chats, special interactions, and the FFF Icons felicitation—honouring trailblazing women who are setting new benchmarks in leadership.

HSBC India has come on board as the Presenting Partner for the third consecutive season. Cognizant has joined the summit as its Co-presenting Partner.

Season 3 has introduced two pivotal initiatives: The Close the Gender Gap Index and the Future Female Forward Close the Gap Charter.

Close the Gender Gap Index, powered by the event’s Knowledge Partner, The Udaiti Foundation, is a data-driven ranking that evaluates and highlights companies leading the way in workplace gender inclusivity.

The Future Female Forward Close the Gap Charter is a guiding framework that encourages organisations to support and advance gender parity.

“With these initiatives, FFF is evolving from a dialogue into a movement, turning conversations into actionable change," Mehra said.

Mehra concluded by emphasising the "Path to Peak" theme as a call to action. "'Path to Peak’ is a call to action for organisations and individuals alike to play a role in accelerating gender parity. The goal is to bridge the gaps that hinder women from rising to leadership roles by addressing structural challenges, unconscious biases, and lack of access to networks. One of the most significant takeaways from this season is the Future Female Forward Close the Gap Charter, where industry leaders showcase their allegiance to the initiative. When action is collective, change becomes sustainable."