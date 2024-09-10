Mahanaaryaman Scindia joins as brand ambassador for ‘Indian Tigers and Tigresses Talent Hunt’

New Delhi: TV9 Network has announced that Mahanaaryaman Scindia has joined the Indian Tigers and Tigresses Talent Hunt as the brand ambassador.

In partnership with Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and other European organisations, this program aims to offer an opportunity for young footballers.

The program will identify 20 boys and 20 girls from across the length and breadth of India, providing them with professional training in Germany and Austria. These young talents will compete against European clubs. In November, these athletes will be honoured and celebrated for their achievements on an international platform.

“Football is close to my heart, and I’ve seen firsthand how much untapped potential exists in our country. Indian Tigers and Tigresses is a program that will open doors for young players, and I’m excited to be a part of it,” said Scindia. “This isn’t just about giving kids a platform, it’s about providing them with the tools and opportunities to succeed on a global level,” he added.

Echoing his excitement, Barun Das, MD and CEO of TV9 Network, said, "We are a social catalyst and we are committed to support the Great Indian Football Dream. 'Indian Tigers and Tigresses' is a deeply personal project for me, aiming to unveil and nurture exceptional young footballers. Mahanaaryaman Scindia’s association with the program enhances our ability to make a meaningful impact on the future of Indian football, given his exceptional youth connect.”

Kay Dommholz, Director, Global Media, DFB (German Football Association) congratulated Scindia on endorsing the biggest football talent hunt by TV9 Network. He also invited the brand ambassador to witness German football team matches in Germany.

Julia Farr, Head of Asia Pacific, Borussia Dortmund and Gerhard Reidl, CEO, REISPO, also welcomed Scindia on the association and expressed optimism that he would usher in a new momentum to the on-going football talent hunt.