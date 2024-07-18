Locomotive Global Media acquires India exclusive rights for All3Media International’s ‘Boat Story’

Delhi: Locomotive Global Media, an international production company based in Mumbai, has acquired the exclusive India rights to adapt UK distributor All3Media International’s series ‘Boat Story.’

The show will be adapted for India by Mayank Sharma who is known for creating, writing, and directing three seasons of the Prime Video Original series ‘Breathe.’

The show will be produced by Locomotive Global Media for the Indian market.

Originally released in 2023, Boat Story was commissioned by BBC One, UK and Amazon Freevee, US Germany. The 6x60’ thriller was written by Harry and Jack Williams and produced by the Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media production company), in association with All3Media International.

Speaking on the acquisition, Roshni Ghosh, Producer at Locomotive Global Media, said, “We at Locomotive Global Media take enormous satisfaction in our ability to adapt international formats to suit the Indian audience. We are incredibly excited to bring ‘Boat Story’ to India. On our journey to engage with millions of viewers, we are delighted to be able to collaborate with the most prolific creative minds in India and our partners at All3Media International to present stories that defy formulaic narratives and deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience.”

Jaenani Netra, VP, Sales Finished and Formats (Asia) at All3Media International, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “Locomotive Global Media’s partnership with All3Media International presents such exciting times for India as this is our first scripted format deal together. It is a great choice of show, as Boat Story doubles up as a gripping thriller and as a darkly comic drama. With Mayank Sharma and Locomotive Global Media leading this adaptation, we are looking forward to seeing Boat Story take definite shape with the best on board!”

Adding further, showrunner and director, Sharma said, “I am really happy to be working on the adaptation of 'Boat Story'. It is a fun, madly entertaining show with relatable yet quirky characters that keep you hooked until the end. While we aim to preserve the original’s essence, we are excited to infuse local flavour and fresh perspectives into our version that packs the show with action, humour and thrills specifically tailored for the Indian viewer.”