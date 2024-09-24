Live Times news channel now available digitally and on DTH

Delhi: Live Times, India’s newly launched 24x7 satellite news channel, is now available digitally and on Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms.

Viewers can now access Live Times on Tata Play DTH and Tata Play OTT (Channel No. 539), Airtel DTH and Airtel Xstream Play OTT (Channel No. 385), Dish TV (Channel No. 665) and Watcho OTT.

Dilip Singh, Founder of Live Times, said, “As Live Times expands its reach, we remain steadfast in our belief that the viewers deserve news based on facts. Our viewers can trust that we will always prioritize substance over spectacle. This approach is not just our responsibility as journalists, but a long-term investment in how society values truth and information. We are creating a media space where facts speak louder than noise, and this is the future of news that we are proud to champion.”