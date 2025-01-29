Live Times dedicates 50% of programming to MahaKumbh coverage

Live Times has strategically dedicated 50% of its programming to MahaKumbh-related news, with 78% of its morning airtime dedicated to the event, the channel announced.

The coverage includes LIVE broadcasts of key ceremonies, exclusive interactions with sadhus and spiritual leaders, and in-depth features on the festival’s spiritual significance.

Additionally, the platform LIVE-streamed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Makar Sankranti celebrations from Gorakhpur.

The Founder Dilip Kumar Singh said, “Depth, expand and colour of MahaKumbh is a reflection of India’s cultural and spiritual strength. In-depth coverage of this mega event means leveraging the spiritual solution to the people faced with conflicts, miseries, violence etc. from Local-to-Global levels. The timelessness of the ‘Sanatan’, The Mahakumbh offers an unusual opportunity to people from across the world to discover the essence of humanity beyond material. We feel that by covering the Mahakumbh we are getting into an opportunity to get the world to peep deep into the Sanatan value system.”