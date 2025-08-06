LG Electronics adds five ZEE5 FAST channels to free streaming line-up

New Delhi: LG Electronics India has added five ZEE5 channels to its free, ad-supported streaming platform, LG Channels. The new channels, Z Dil Se, Z Horror Nights, Z Comedy Nation, Z Cine Classic and Z South Flix, cover a range of genres, including drama, horror, classic comedy, and South Indian films dubbed in Hindi.

The expansion is part of LG Channels’ broader content offering on LG Smart TVs, which requires no subscription, download, or registration. The platform currently features over 110 channels across categories such as music, news, lifestyle, infotainment, and general entertainment.

Commenting on the addition, Brian Jung, Director, Media Entertainment Solution, LG Electronics India, said, “At LG, we are committed to enhancing the in-home entertainment journey for our customers. The introduction of ZEE5’s channels reaffirms our vision of enriching LG Channels with culturally relevant, engaging and family-friendly content, all available free of cost to our users.”

Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, added, “At ZEE5, we are constantly reimagining how entertainment is accessed in the digital age. Our FAST channel expansion to LG devices, featuring curated, genre-specific channels and backed by LG's widespread presence in Indian homes, ensures seamless and free access to premium content tailored to every viewer preference.

This stands as a testament to our focus on elevating Connected TV experiences. For brands, it creates a powerful opportunity to engage high-intent audiences in a premium, ad-supported environment.”