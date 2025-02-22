"Leveraging unmatched reach and trust," Rahul Shaw on TV Today's vision for Stage Aaj Tak

New Delhi: As Stage Aaj Tak, TV Today's live entertainment vertical, kicks off the Millionaire India Tour with Honey Singh on Saturday, a top TV Today Network official said the company is stepping boldly into the experiential entertainment arena, leveraging its legacy as India’s premier news network.

With unmatched reach and a proven knack for cross-platform storytelling, TV Today is poised to redefine live events, said Rahul Kumar Shaw, CEO - Television & Radio, TV Today Network Limited.

In this exclusive conversation, BestMediaInfo.com explores how Stage Aaj Tak plans to blend music, comedy, and pop culture into a dynamic cultural platform, its edge over competitors like BookMyShow and Zomato, and its ambitious vision for growth in a booming experiential market.

Excerpts:

As Stage Aaj Tak kicks off with Honey Singh, how do you envision the vertical under the umbrella of TV Today?

As India's premier news network, TV Today boasts unparalleled reach, engaging a vast and diverse audience across the nation. With an innate understanding of content that resonates deeply with the masses, and our robust cross-platform marketing prowess, we amplify the impact.

Our ability to attract and nurture the best talent, coupled with our finger-on-the-pulse approach, empowers us to craft experiential IPs that harmonize perfectly with our nationwide scale.

Will the line-up of events be music-heavy, or will you also be exploring other genres?

Stage Aaj Tak extends beyond its musical foundation to embrace a diverse entertainment spectrum. While deeply rooted in music, our platform delivers comedy showcases, engaging pop culture dialogues, and thought-provoking celebrity interactions that audiences won't just watch but experience. We're crafting a multifaceted cultural showcase designed to captivate audiences across various creative expressions.

Event or experiential business appears to have gained more momentum recently. How are you ready to reap the benefit of an already mature business?

We're focused on bringing fresh ideas, building something that can grow, and ensuring our digital presence works hand-in-hand with our live events. The goal is to maximize engagement in a landscape that's constantly changing.

As a news network, what advantage do you bring to the table in comparison to players such as BookMyShow and Zomato, among others?

Our news network's real strength comes from the trust we've built, our massive audience reach, and how deeply people engage with us across all age groups. While BookMyShow and Zomato are great at selling tickets and helping people discover events, we bring something different: experiences built around powerful stories. People don't just attend our events; they connect with them on a deeper level. That's the difference between selling tickets and sharing moments that create meaning.

What do you have on offer for brands, including innovations?

We're talking interactive content, influencer partnerships, audience participation, and custom brand spaces—all designed to make a real impact. Our advantage? We use data insights and our media network to build partnerships that deliver results, boosting both visibility and engagement in ways traditional advertising can't match.

What are your immediate expectations and future growth plans for Stage Aaj Tak?

In the short term, Stage Aaj Tak is working to become a top destination for live entertainment, combining music, pop culture, and engaging conversations. We’re focused on creating high-energy, immersive experiences that connect with audiences and build strong brand partnerships. Looking ahead, we aim to grow this into a multi-city, multi-format platform spanning digital and live events.

What kind of revenue do you expect to generate from Stage in the next two years?

Given the rising demand for experiential marketing and engaging content, Stage Aaj Tak is well-positioned as a scalable, long-term opportunity.

What ratio of revenue do you expect from ticketing and brand solutions?

It’s still early to pin down exact numbers, but we see strong revenue potential from both ticketing and brand partnerships. Thanks to our engaged audience and premium content, 10 cities are already sold out.

Recently, we saw JioHotstar acquire Coldplay, which indicates a huge opportunity for broadcast or streaming. What is your plan?

The success of events like Coldplay with JioHotstar highlights the huge potential in live entertainment for streaming. We’re focused on building a strong experiential vertical that ties very well into our digital platforms. This not only expands our audience reach but also gives brands a powerful platform for long shelf-life engagement.